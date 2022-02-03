MILFORD, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: An official at the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office told KCAU 9 News that a suspect in the incident has been taken into custody.

There are no official details yet of the incident, but authorities said more information will be coming later Thursday.

Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed a shooting took place in Milford, Iowa, Thursday morning.

Spirit Lakes Community Schools had originally had a late start in the morning but closed for the day due to the incident

Okoboji Schools had a statement on their website about the incident. They did not close for the day, but said they went into lockdown as a precaution.

Due to an incident in the community, we have been advised to lockdown all school buildings as a safety precaution. I want to stress that this is not something within the school buildings but something in the community, and we have been asked to keep kids and staff in the buildings for now. Statement from school officials

This is a developing story; KCAU 9 News will update this story with information as it becomes available.