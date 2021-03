SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Police were dispatched to Great Southern Bank Wednesday evening after an attempted robbery.

Officials said the incident happened just before 4 p.m on 329 Pierce Street at the Great Southern Bank. Two men entered the bank demanding money. Bank employees hit the panic button and complied.

The men were arrested a few blocks away. No weapons were displayed and there were no injuries.

No further information of the incident is known at this time.