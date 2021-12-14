SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Police responded to a high-speed chase Tuesday evening.

Officers were led on a high-speed chase that started at around 5:23 p.m. in North Sioux City and went on through the west side of town.

The chase lasted approximately 15 minutes and ended near Stone State Park when a State Patrol used legal intervention to stop the vehicle which had a female driver and male passenger inside. After being stopped they both fled into a nearby field before being detained.

A state patrol vehicle was damaged during the chase.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.