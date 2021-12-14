SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Police have provided an update about social media threats circling around local schools.

Early Tuesday, police said a 15-year-old boy made a threat towards West High School. He was referred to the County Attorney’s Office to possibly be charged.

On the same day towards the afternoon, the Sioux City Police Department was told about a social media threat made towards East High School. Police said the post was of a picture of a gun, claiming the poster was on their way to school.

East High

To keep students and staff safe, officers responded to East High and established a lockout.

Investigators took a 14-year-old girl into custody, alleging she made the post to alarm everyone but not actually harm anyone. They said she had created a fake Snapchat account to make the threats.

The girl was charged with terrorism threats and harassment after being brought to the Woodbury County Juvenile Detention.

The police want to remind the public that protecting students is a high priority for them, and they will make sure any threats are investigated.