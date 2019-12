NORTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities remain on the lookout for suspects who led police on a high-speed chase that ended in Stone State Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say that a man and a woman entered Riverside Auto Sales Wednesday afternoon asking to test drive a 2010 Honda Accord.

A short while later, North Sioux City Police were in pursuit of the stolen Accord.

The chase eventually ended back in Iowa at Stone State Park with the suspects abandoning the car.