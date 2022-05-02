SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) provided information on a shooting that occurred Sunday night.

According to a release from the SCPD, a shooting was reported on the 100 block of Cecelia Street.

The release indicated that Witnesses gave a description of a white Ford Taurus that was suspected to be part of the shooting.

Officers and deputies with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle matching the description that was provided by the witnesses. The release specified that they were fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

Three occupants of the vehicle were detained while officers investigated the incident, and officers found shell casings along with a single firearm in the vehicle.

Ethan S. Hewitt, 23, of Sioux City was charged with control of a firearm by a felon.

The driver, Collin J. Muston Rosewall, 24, of Sioux City was charged with operating while intoxicated.

The female passenger was released without charges.

There were no injuries or property damage resulting from the shooting, according to the release.