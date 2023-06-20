SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– With summer celebrations on Siouxlanders’ minds, officials are reminding residents of the does and don’t of setting off fireworks.

With 4th of July only a few weeks away, many Siouxlanders have already begun purchasing their fireworks and local officials want to encourage folks to obey the law.

“People have been coming out early and bigger buyers earlier,” said Jerry Peterson, owner of King Kong Fireworks.

Many fireworks vendors popped up in Sioux City on June 13, when the gunpowder products could first be sold.

However, just because they’re sold, doesn’t mean they can be used immediately.

“It’s legal to go buy them and possess them here in Sioux City, however, there’s only certain times where you can light those fireworks off. And that is not now, that is during the week of the fourth of July,” said Sergeant Thomas Gill, with the Sioux City Police Department.

July 3 and 4 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. are the only time fireworks can be lit off in Sioux City. Yet when people cross the river to South Sioux City, the rules change.

“You can buy’em in South Sioux from the 24 of June to the 5th of July. However, you can legally shoot them only from the 2, 3 and 4 of July from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. that evening,” said Chief Ed Mahon, with the South Sioux City Police Department.

Despite the fun and joy these explosive balls of light might bring to many folks, it could bring discomfort or even fear to others.

“The problem is that we were getting complaints from people with pets, maybe veterans, or just people that, you know, they would be okay with it, but the constant fireworks it was getting to be a lot,” said Chief Mahon.

Police officials have already received many calls about fireworks outside of the allowed time frame. Officers want to remind Siouxlanders if caught lighting fireworks before July you could receive a fine.