Police: Officer shoots, kills armed man in eastern Nebraska

by: Omaha World-Herald,

Posted: / Updated:

BLAIR, Neb. (Omaha World-Herald/AP) — Police say at least one officer in the small eastern Nebraska town of Blair shot and killed a man armed with a rifle during a domestic disturbance call.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, when police were called to a home to quell a disturbance.

Blair Police Capt. Aaron Barrow says officers and deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office entered the home and were confronted by a man armed with a rifle. The man was then shot.

Police have not released the man’s name or the names of the officers involved.

The man was taken to a Blair hospital, where he died.

