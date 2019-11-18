Police make arrests in robbery investigation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Police arrested two people believed to have robbed another in Sioux City early Friday morning.

The Sioux City Police Department had received a call about two males robbing someone in a vehicle Thursday night.

Officers were continuing to investigate the robbery Friday just before 4 p.m. when they found two people of interest. Police found two handguns on the individuals and arrested them.

Kelece Taylor, 19, of Sioux City, and a 17-year-old were charged with carrying a concealed weapon. The juvenile was taken to Juvenile Detention.

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing.