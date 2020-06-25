Police make arrest for Grandview Park Bandshell vandalism

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) has made an arrest following the vandalism on the Bandshell at Grandview Park on June 25.

The SCPD responded to a report of a person spray painting graffiti on the Bandshell at Grandview Park around 6:49 a.m. Thursday.

Officers that responded to the report located a person hiding in the park, which the reporting witness claimed was the person responsible for the graffiti.

Officers then arrested Estaven A. Avila, 23, of Sioux City, for criminal mischief in the third-degree, possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

City crews were unable to provide an exact estimate for repairing the damage due to the special procedures and considerations required to preserve the Bandshell.

The band’s conductor told KCAU 9 that the graffiti should be cleaned up by Sunday’s concert.

