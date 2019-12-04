Police looking for suspects at Stone State Park after chase

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are looking for two suspects at Stone State Park after a pursuit in a stolen car

Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., a man and woman went to Riverside Auto Sales in Sioux City and took a car on a test drive, according to an employee with Riverside Auto Sales.

The vehicle was then involved in a high-speed chase with the North Sioux City Police Department. The chase crossed into Iowa and ended at Stone State Park. The suspects then fled the vehicle on foot.

A manhunt is currently underway in the area.

