SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials say that the Sioux City School District was informed of a threat made on social media involving West Middle School over the weekend.

According to a release from the Sioux City School District, the threat was reported to law enforcement by a student who saw it on social media.

The release noted that the person who made the threat has been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

The District takes every social media threat seriously. Threats against our schools are not tolerated, and individuals involved in making threats face serious consequences. We want to thank the student and their familiy who promptly reported the social media post and our law enforcement partners who quickly identified the individual. Together, we will keep our schools safe places for learning.” Sioux City School District Communications Department

No further details are available at this time.