SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officers in Sioux City are investigating after one man was allegedly injured in a shooting on Monday evening.

The call for the shooting came in at 6:40 p.m. Officers responded to the 1400-block of Ingleside Avenue for reports of a shooting.

According to Lt. Jeremy McClure one man was taken to a Sioux City area hospital for injuries related to the shooting.

At this time McClure said that there is no threat to the public. Officers were interviewing neighbors Monday evening as part of the investigation but are still in the early part of the investigation.

The situtation is ongoing and this story will be updated with more information