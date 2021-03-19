Police investigating shots fired in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Police are investigating a shots fired call on Friday evening.

Authorities said one person is in custody after police responded to the 1100 block of 10th Street after a shots fire call.

Police said around 4:40 p.m., witnesses reported a shooting on the 100 block of 9th Street, with two vehicles being involved. A witness gave a description of the suspect. Police were able to spot the suspect and took him into custody.

The vehicles involved have not been located.

No injuries were reported. Authorities are still investigating the incident.