VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Vermillion are investigating a sexual assault that happened over the weekend at the college.

The USD Police Department says they received a report of a sexual assault that occurred in the early morning hours on Saturday, October 7, in a USD residence hall on the north side of the campus.

Police say the assault was committed by an acquaintance. They do not believe there is a threat to the campus community.

The University Police Department urges anyone who believes they have been the victim of a crime or has witnessed a crime to contact local law enforcement.