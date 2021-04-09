UPDATE: Police located second person allegedly involved in Thursday’s carjacking in Sioux Falls

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE, April 9, 1:45 p.m.: Sioux City Police said they have located the second person allegedly involved in a carjacking that happened in Sioux Falls.

UPDATE, April 9, 1:15 p.m.: The Sioux City Police Department has provided more information about the large presence in the Gordon Drive area on Friday.

Authorities said around 12:10 p.m. on Friday, a Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office deputy located a vehicle that was reported stolen and possibly involved in a carjacking reported out of Sioux Falls on Thursday.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, two people left the vehicle and took off. Officials were able to take one of the individuals into custody.

The second person has not been located yet. Sioux City Police said the second person is described as a white man in his late teens wearing a red sweatshirt and white Jordans.

If anyone has information on the individual, contact the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6960.

KCAU 9 News currently has a crew on the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

PREVIOUS, April 9, 12:38 p.m.: There’s a large police presence around Stone Avenue and Gordon Drive on Friday afternoon.

Police are investigating a possible armed robbery in the area, but haven’t confirmed what it is yet.

KCAU 9 News currently has a crew on the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.