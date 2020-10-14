Officials investigate two-vehicle crash in Sioux County

HOSPERS, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that caused one car to roll Wednesday morning.

According to a release, on October 14, at 5:51 a.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of 400th street and Highway 60 in Hospers.

Alexandra Fischer, age 26, of Archer, Iowa, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Impala westbound on 400th Street; she stopped for the stop sign in the median of Highway 60. Carlee McGuire, age 27, of Sheldon, was driving a 2019 Kia Forte FE southbound on Highway 60. Fischer entered the intersection and the two struck. After the accident, the Kia entered the west ditch and rolled.

McGuire was transported by the Hospers Ambulance to Orange City Area Health for treatment of her injuries.

The Chevrolet sustained approximately $4,000 in damage. The Kia sustained an estimated $8,000 in damage.

Fischer was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Hospers Ambulance and Hospers Fire Department.

Latest Stories