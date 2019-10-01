UPDATE: 72-year-old missing woman found safe

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: A 72-year-old woman has been found, according to authorities.

The Le Mars Police Department said they were looking for Judith McKnight, but she was found and will be reunited with her family.

They also said that the spread of information on social media helped to find her.

“Thanks to social media and quick information coming to us and the help of the South Sioux Police Department she has been located and will be back with family soon. Thank you!”

PREVIOUS: Authorities in Le Mars are looking for a missing woman.

Judith McKnight, 72, missed a doctor appointment in Le Mars at 10:30 a.m., according to the Le Mars Police Department.

McKnight drives a black 2008 GMC Acadia with Iowa Plate HTA 114. She is described as 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and has long thinning hair. She was reportedly wearing a baseball cap, a black and grey sweater and grey sweat pants.

The police said that McKnight suffers from memory loss and maybe lost and confused.

Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to call Le Mars Police Department at 712-546-4113.