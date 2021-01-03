Police identify victim of New Year’s shooting in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Police have identified the victim of a shooting that happened early New Year’s Day in Sioux City.

According to a release, Mia Kritis, 18, of Sioux City, was the victim of the homicide. Officials continue to follow up on leads related to this incident.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, they received reports of a shots fired in the 2600 block of South Walker Street in Sioux City Friday at 12:49 a.m.

Officers arrived and determined multiple shots had been fired into the residence at 2637 South Walker Street. Inside, officers found victims inside, including Mia Kritis who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Of all five wounded, four were from gunshots, and one was a secondary injury.

A GoFundMe with a goal of $20,000 has been created for her funeral expenses.