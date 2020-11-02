Victim of Douglas St. shooting identified, police ask for information

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Police have identified the victim of a Sunday night shooting.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, the victim in the weekend homicide has been identified as Solomon J. Blackbird, 33, of Sioux City.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 2600 block of Douglas Street Sunday around 6:46 p.m. They said that a Blackbird was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital where he late died.

The police said a suspect has not been identified at this time and a motive is not yet known.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person responsible is asked to contact the Sioux City Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477.