NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A Norfolk man was arrested Tuesday after police stopped him for a license plate violation.

According to the Norfolk Police Division, an officer stopped a vehicle that had a homemade, blue-colored, renewal tag, with a hand-written number on it around 8:37 a.m. Officials additionally added that the plate did not belong to the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Gerald Hasebroock, 36, was found to have an outstanding warrant from Colfax County and was placed under arrest, officials said.

Officials stated that as they continued their search, they discovered a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine in the car.

Hasebroock was charged with possession of a controlled substance and cited for fictitious license plates and no valid registration.

Hasebroock was temporarily held in the Norfolk City Jail before being transported to the Madison County Jail.