Police find meth in Estherville man’s lunch box during traffic stop, court docs say

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — An Estherville man was arrested on drug charges after authorities found meth inside his lunch box during a traffic stop.

According to the Estherville Police Department, on July 2, officers were dispatched to the area of 2700 block of 7th Avenue South in reference to a possible intoxicated driver . Law enforcement located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

Police said the driver, Daniel Acosta, 29, of Estherville, was not under the influence of any substance, but had two arrest warrants out of Emmet County. He was arrested and taken to the Law Enforcement Center. Court documents said a K-9 was deployed and indicated the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle. Three plastic baggies were found in Acosta’s lunch box, with two of them containing meth.

Accosta was charged with possession of a controlled substance, third offense. He was booked in the Emmet County Jail and held on a $30,000 cash only bond.

The Estherville Police Department was assisted during the investigation by the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office.