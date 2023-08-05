SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police responded to a report of shots fired on Saturday afternoon near the west side of Sioux City.

Officials were called at 2:16 to the 1400 block of West 3rd Street after neighbors reported hearing gunfire.

Officials searched the area and were unable to find the shooter or a victim. However, they allegedly found blood and a single bullet casing.

“There’s one name of interest that might be a victim, but we do not have any suspects and or believe to have anyone injured in these residences,” Sioux City Police Detective Josh Tyler said.