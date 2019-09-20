Police find 63 lbs of marijuana, $17,000 in cash in ongoing drug investigation

Three suspects were arrested in the investigation.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As part of an ongoing drug investigation, police arrested three suspects and searched three homes.

The Sioux City Police Department said they have been investigating a Sioux City residence for the distribution of marijuana. They obtained search warrants for three homes.

After a Thursday search, police found three firearms, 63 pounds of marijuana and about 17,000 of cash.

Police arrested three people, 44-year-old Tammi Tonjum, 38-year-old Corey Krotz, and 37-year-old Daniel Johnson, all of Sioux City. They were each charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana and a drug tax stamp violation.

They say that no more information will be released at this time as it is an ongoing investigation.