1  of  2
Breaking News
Hard Rock’s sportsbook to start taking bets Friday afternoon Tran Walker sentenced to life without parole

Police find 63 lbs of marijuana, $17,000 in cash in ongoing drug investigation

Local News

Three suspects were arrested in the investigation.

Posted: / Updated:

Tammi Tonjum, Daniel Johnson, Corey Krotz
Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As part of an ongoing drug investigation, police arrested three suspects and searched three homes.

The Sioux City Police Department said they have been investigating a Sioux City residence for the distribution of marijuana. They obtained search warrants for three homes.

After a Thursday search, police found three firearms, 63 pounds of marijuana and about 17,000 of cash.

Police arrested three people, 44-year-old Tammi Tonjum, 38-year-old Corey Krotz, and 37-year-old Daniel Johnson, all of Sioux City. They were each charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana and a drug tax stamp violation.

They say that no more information will be released at this time as it is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories