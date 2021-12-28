STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sac City woman was arrested during a traffic stop in Storm Lake.

An officer with Storm Lake Police Department stopped a driver on Wednesday at 8th Street and Lake Avenue.

The police said Letitia Hightower, 43, of Sac City, was driving the car that was pulled over for an equipment violation. Hightower had an active warrant for escape from custody in Cerro Gordo County.

A Storm Lake Police K9 alerted to a narcotic odor in the vehicle. Police reported they found 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Hightower was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and awaited extradition on the warrant from the other county.