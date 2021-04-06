Police discover 4 bloody syringes on man arrested for trespassing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested after Sioux City officials reported he tried to fight them after a trespassing incident.

According to court documents, around 2:51 a.m on Tuesday., an employee at the Kum & Go on Gordon Drive called police to report a man who was trespassing. The employee also said the trespasser shoved her in the shoulder before leaving.

Police located the person suspected of trespassing a block away from the convenience store. The person was identified as John Baker, 40, who told authorities he had only been on the property for a few seconds before he left.

Officials noticed a syringe in Baker’s sock, and it was close to his hands. Police told him not to move his hands, and they tried to take the syringe from Baker.

Court documents say Baker reached for the syringe and then tried to fight the police. Once he was restrained and put in handcuffs, authorities found a total of four syringes, which all had been used and were covered in blood.

Officials also stated that they found .2 grams of methamphetamine in a napkin in his sock.

Baker was charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, assault, and interference of official acts. He was booked into Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $5,000.