Police Chief uses talents to help raise funds for community project

AKRON, Iowa (KCAU) – Akron’s Police Chief is stepping up to help his community in a very unique way.

Bill Young posted this video on the Akron Police Departments Facebook page early this week.

“It was an idea I came up with to just help get people in the town involved and have some fun,” said Chief of Police Bill Young.

The self-taught drummer is now accepting song requests, but it comes with a price tag.

“If people make a donation, they can challenge me to play something on the drums and I’ll record it and then I’ll put it on the Akron Police Department’s Facebook page,” Young said.

He’s playing some of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s top hits to raise funds for a new community pool in Akron.

“People have been really receptive of it and thought it was a good idea, so yeah, we’re going to have some fun with it,” said Young.

The city’s current pool is over 65 years old and has around 5,000 people using it each summer.

“It’s leaking on average 250,000 gallons of water daily, so with that comes higher chemical costs, chilly water, you name it, it’s a big problem,” said Kourtney Nicholson, a member of the Akron Aquatic Center Committee.

The total cost of the project is two million dollars and the city is only a third of the way there.

“We have over $700,000 raised, and $130,00 committed to the project on top of that and we will continue to do different fundraisers throughout the year,” said Nicholson.

Young said, he hopes his fundraising effort will help “amp” up the donations coming into the city.

“I am absolutely sure this project will get done we will have a new aquatic center in this town,” said Young.

If you would like to make a donation to the Akron Aquatic Center you can visit their GoFundMe Page or send donations to the City of Akron Pool fund at P.O. Box 318 Akron, Iowa 51001.