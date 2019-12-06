Police chase down a man accused of shoplifting a machete from Fleet Farm

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City police arrest a man Thursday night after he allegedly stole a machete and other items from a local big box store.

Officers responded to the Sunnybrook Plaza area around 7:30 pm after a worker at Fleet Farm reported a shoplifter had taken several items from the store.

“The officer happened to be the area on an unrelated matter when the call came in, and he spotted him right away. A foot pursuit ensued and he was taken into custody. He voluntarily gave up once he knew the officer was right behind him,” said Sergeant James Clark of SCPD.

Officers wouldn’t confirm what items were taken, but it appeared the man had stripped of layers of clothing as he tried to fled.