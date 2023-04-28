SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City police have arrested the person responsible for recent graffiti incidents at two popular recreational areas.

In recent weeks both the Riverside Aquatics Center and Miracle League Field were extensively vandalized. Sioux City Police Sergeant Thomas Gill tells KCAU 9 a 15-year-old boy was been charged in connection with the spray paint graffiti. The teen was referred to juvenile authorities.

The total dollar amount of the damage isn’t available at this time. The city’s graffiti removal unit is working to clean up both facilities.