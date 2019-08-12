Police arrest Storm Lake man for shooting at person during argument

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man was arrested early Monday after an argument allegedly led to him firing a gun at another person.

The Storm Lake police Departement received a report of a disturbance followed by shots fired at an apartment complex at 1008 East Milwaukee Avenue in Storm Lake Sunday around 11:50 p.m. Witness from a party at the apartments told police that two men were arguing and went to the parking area. At that point, one man, 31-year-old William Ford of Storm Lake, pulled out a handgun. The second man fled when ford allegedly fired the gun. Ford then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police investigated the scene. They found no one was git by the gunfire. They also found one .40 cal. cartridge in the parking area.

After a short time, they found the vehicle Ford fled in. The SLPD Tactical Entry Team executed search and arrest warrants at the residence at 4:25 a.m. Ford was taken into custody. They also said they seized a .40 cal. semi-automatic handgun, a Tec 9 9mm weapon, ammunition, and various ammunition magazines during the search. Two vehicles were impounded as part of the investigation. They are being held pending additional search warrants.

Ford was charged with the felonies of possession of a firearm by a felon, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and assault while participating in a felony. He was also charged with carrying weapons, reckless use of firearm, and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $27,600 bond.