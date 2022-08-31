SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A second person has been arrested for allegedly robbing a woman at a gas station in Sioux City while her children were present.

According to court documents filed by the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office, Shalee Parker, 25, of Sioux City has been accused of participating in a robbery that took place at a Select Mart on Floyd Boulevard.

The documents stated that on June 27, Parker was allegedly giving Asa Starr, 18, a ride to get gas and then they intended to drive to Le Mars. While they were on their way, they stopped at the Select Mart and pulled up to the victim’s car.

The documents specified that Starr allegedly looked at the victim and said to Parker, “looks sweet,” and “sweet lick,” which Parker told authorities meant that Starr was talking about committing the robbery that followed.

Starr allegedly exited the vehicle and pulled out a gun as he approached the victim. He demanded that the victim give him all her money. The documents stated that Starr allegedly “shoved” the gun into the victim’s stomach, and the victim told authorities that she instinctively pushed the gun away. When the victim realized what was happening, she gave Starr her debit card.

Starr allegedly said, “No, give me the bag,” referring to a diaper bag in the victim’s possession. The victim told authorities that there was nothing inside of it. Starr allegedly yelled at her to shut up and give him the bag, according to the documents.

Starr allegedly got back into the car and told Parker to drive. They fled and headed north on Floyd Boulevard.

Additional court documents stated that after the robbery was committed and the stolen items were discarded, they allegedly fled to Plymouth County where they fired a gun at another person. They also abandoned the car that they had been driving and got into a different car and continued to flee.

Starr was arrested in July for the alleged robbery.