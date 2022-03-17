SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man shot a woman who came to his residence with the intention of getting money to buy methamphetamine, according to authorities.

On March 17, detectives charged Carlos Mejia, 21, of Sioux with attempted murder, willful injury, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon for a shooting that occurred on March 14 on Ingleside Avenue.

According to the release, Mejia had arranged for the victim to come to his house to get money to use for the purchase of methamphetamine.

It also states that when the victim came to the door, Mejia told her to come inside and he waited for her in the kitchen. When the woman entered the back entry, Mejia had a gun in his hand and fired at the victim when she tried to run away.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and got treatment at MercyOne. She is currently recovering.

Mejia has been booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

Police originally said that the shooting was the result of an attempted burglary where it was reported that the female victim entered Mejia’s home with a knife and he fired at her.