Police arrest 21 people during bar checks in Arnolds Park

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) — 21 people were arrested in Arnolds Park after authorities conducted bar checks searching for underage drinkers on Sunday.

According the Arnolds Park Police Department, law enforcement conducted bar checks in all bar establishments in Arnolds Park on July 25. The bar checks were to check for people under the age of 21 consuming alcoholic beverages within the establishment.

The Arnolds Park Police Department said 21 individuals were arrested during the checks. Charges range from public intoxication, possession of alcohol under legal age, and misuse of driver’s license to acquire alcohol. All 21 individuals were booked into the Dickinson County Jail.

The Arnolds Park Police Department was assisted by the Okoboji Police Department, Milford Police Department, Dickinson County Sheriffs Department, and the Dickinson County Communication Center.

The Arnolds Park Police Department said they will be conducting more bar checks in the near future.