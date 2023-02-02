MILFORD, Iowa (KCAU) — Police arrested two Milford men following a call of shots fired Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release, Milford Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of 6th Street around 5:39 p.m. January 31 for shots fired. Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined there was a fight between two men, one armed with a knife and the other was armed with a handgun.

At one point during the fight, the man who allegedly had the handgun, Guillermo Perez-Valdes, 31, of Milford, allegedly fired into the ground toward the man who was allegedly holding a knife, Neil Ray Moore, 32, of Estherville.

No injuries were reported and both men were arrested without incident. They were each charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. Moore also was also charged with trespassing. Perez-Valdes also received the charge of reckless use of a firearm-no injury.

Arnolds Park Police Department, Okoboji Police Department, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, and Spencer Police Department provided assistance during the incident.

Both men were booked into the Dickinson County Jail. The case remains under investigation.