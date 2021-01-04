Police: 19-year-old arrested after stealing cars in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A 19-year-old was arrested for stealing a vehicle that had been left running and unlocked in front of a property.

According to a release, on Sunday around 12:30 a.m., Storm Lake Police were dispatched to 1118 Lake Avenue in Storm Lake for a report of a theft of a vehicle.

On arrival, police were advised by the victim that a vehicle had been left running and unlocked in front of the property. Police observed surveillance footage at the scene which showed an unknown suspect enter the vehicle and drive away south. A short time later that morning at approximately 1:30 a.m. police located the stolen vehicle abandoned in an alley in the 700 block of Ontario Street.

Police also received reports of vehicle burglaries at 520 East 13th Street in Storm Lake. They reviewed surveillance footage from the area and determined the same suspect from the vehicle theft was involved.

On Sunday around 9:00 p.m., Storm Lake Police were called to a suspicious person in the 100 block of Highway Street in Storm Lake. Police responded to the area and shortly after located the suspect walking in the 100 block of Superior Street, identifying him as Melrone Peter, 19, of Storm Lake.

Police allege that Peter was the individual observed in surveillance videos from the thefts reported earlier that day.

Peter was charged with operation of motor vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor, and two counts of burglary to unoccupied motor vehicle, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Peter was transported to the Buena Vista County Jail and was booked on a $6,000 bond.

All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.