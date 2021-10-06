Poker run raises $11,000 for Crittenton Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An annual charity event helped raise $11,000 for a local nonprofit.

Bob’s Watering Hole sponsored it’s 25th annual poker run in September. On Wednesday, the Crittenton Center received a check for $11,000 from the event.

Owner Bob Holsinger said while the poker run has changed over the years, its purpose has stayed the same.

“Our first year was a couple thousand dollars , and we threw it together in about three weeks. and like I say, it was kinda crappy weather, it was November, but we got smart. but it’s all about being a part of the community that supports us,” Holsinger said.

The poker run has raised over $250,000 to benefit local charities.