Pocahontas woman killed in one-vehicle crash

POCAHONTAS, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman has died after a one-vehicle crash near Pocahontas.

At 2:23 p.m. on Saturday, Rebecca Hansen, 19, of Pocahontas, was driving east when the vehicle lost control, entered the north ditch, and rolled.

Officials said Hansen wasn’t wearing a seat belt, and she was ejected from the vehicle. Hansen was taken to the Pocahontas Hospital.

Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Pocahontas Sheriff’s Office, Pocahontas Fire and EMS, and Iowa DNR.

This incident is still being investigated.

