Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office: Two inmates back in custody after escape

POCAHONTAS, Iowa (KCAU) – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office reported two inmates are back in custody after escaping for nearly an hour on Saturday night.

Officials said an inmate ran away from a jailer and exited the building using the fire escape as the jailer was moving the inmate into a cell. A second inmate was also able to run past the jailer and followed the first inmate, and the two inmates climbed a barbed wire fence at the bottom of the fire escape.

Deputies were notified, and they started a search for the inmates. Shortly after the search began, both inmates were located a few blocks away in a backyard and taken into custody.

The jailer was not reported injured during the incident, but both inmates suffered cuts from the barbed wire fence.

Joshua Schmidt, 18, of Algona, and Jacob Kesterson, 32, of Laurens, were additionally charged with escape from custody and conspiracy, which are class D felonies.

The Pocahontas Police Department, Fonda Police Department, Newell Police Department, Iowa DNR, Iowa State Patrol, Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office, and Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office K9 assisted the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office would like to thank the public for their assistance.