MERRILL, Iowa (KCAU) – Plymouth and Woodbury Counties are one step closer to being connected for cyclists.

The PlyWood Trail Foundation announced Thursday that the Le Mars to Merrill phase of the “PlyWood Trail” is nearly complete.

The other two phases include a path from Merrill to Hinton and a path from Hinton to Sioux City. This will make a twenty mile trail connecting Le Mars to Sioux City.

The Sioux City to Hinton phase is still in the design stage.

The PlyWood Trail Foundation is excited to see what the trail will bring for the connected towns.

“Sioux City’s got a great trail system. It connects with a lot of the bordering towns around Sioux City,” executive director Ryan Schapp said. “Le Mars has a great trail system already, so putting those two together with PlyWood is going to be a really big advantage to a lot of the towns.”

The PlyWood trail has been in the works since 2015. The Le Mars to Merrill trail will be open for use in the spring of 2024.