UPDATE: Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office finds missing teen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: The Plymouth County Sheriff’s office has informed that the teenager has been located. No further information is being released as of Thursday night at 9:58 p.m.

PREVIOUS: The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing person.

Authorities said that about 9 a.m. Thursday morning, they were advised of a missing person.

Officials reported Emilleigh McQuillin, 15, of 31419 W Horse Lake Road, left her house sometime during Wednesday night or in the early hours of Thursday morning in SW Plymouth County.

She’s a white female, 5’06”, weighs 119 pounds, and last seen wearing dark-colored shorts, a black t-shirt, black tennis shoes, and a ball cap. McQuillin was also seen carrying a backpack.

The Sheriff’s Office said she’s missing under unknown circumstances and was last seen on the Vets Bridge at or near 5 p.m. walking north back into Sioux City.

If anyone has information or knowledge of her whereabouts, please contact the Plymouth County Sherrif’s Office at 712-546-8191.

