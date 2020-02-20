Closings
Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office saves horse that fell into creek

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Plymouth County Sherrif’s Office rescued a horse that fell into a creek.

According to the Plymouth County Sherrif’s Office, on Tuesday they responded to a report of a horse that had fallen through the ice and became stuck in a creek.

When the deputies arrived in the 1900 block of Hickory Ave, they found an exhausted horse that couldn’t stand up.

The horse was lying down in the icy water.

Authorities said that the horse didn’t have much time due to how long it had been in the water.

Officials said they called Stockton Towing for assistance to respond with a heavy wrecker that had a long boom arm that could reach the horse’s location, about 50 feet away from the road.

Plymouth County Sherrif’s Office deputies went into the icy water to put a large strap under the horse, so the wrecker could pull it out of the water.

They were able to get the horse out of the water.

Authorities called a veterinarian to the scene and the current condition of the horse is not known at this time.

Officials said that if the deputies didn’t act immediately to save the horse, it wouldn’t have survived.

