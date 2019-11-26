Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office participating in Operation CARE to reduce crashes

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, along with other local and state agencies, will be participating in Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts) from November 27 until December 1.

The purpose of this operation is to positively impact driver behavior behind the wheel and reduce traffic crashes.

Plymouth County Deputies will be looking for all levels of traffic violations, from the use of seatbelts to operating while under the influence.

With winter around the corner and the first winter storm coming, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office would also like to offer these tips for winter weather driving:

The posted speed limit is for ideal conditions.

As snow starts to fall and roads become snow or ice-covered, reduce your speed.

When the visibility starts to fall, turn on your headlights even during the day time. You may be able to see just fine, but oncoming traffic may not be able to see your vehicle.

If you are in the ditch or stranded, please notify 911. The sheriff’s office often responds to calls of vehicles in the ditch from a passerby only to find that the original vehicle has driven out prior to our arrival.

Remember if travel is not advised, it also affects the response time of emergency responders.

DO NOT call the communications center for weather reports. We do not have any more information than what is being reported by the National Weather Service.

Latest Stories