PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be vigilant of potential scams.

According to the sheriff’s office, most often scams come in the form of unsolicited phone calls or other kinds of contact.

“Most often these scams originate from outside of the United States and are very difficult to track and/or find,” the office said in a press release.

It is common in scams for the scammer to claim that account information has been exposed requiring money to be fixed. Other common scams include issues with identity, accounts or computer programs. Some scams may also involve telling the victim that a family member has been arrested or in an accident and require money for bail or vehicle repairs.

Scams often encourage people to pay through a gift card or Bitcoin. Victims are often encouraged not to tell the bank what the money is used for.

The sheriff’s office advised that if something seems too good to be true, it probably is too good to be true. If one becomes a victim of a scam, it is important to report the scam to law enforcement.