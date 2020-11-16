Plymouth County Sheriff: Juvenile injured after mishandling of firearm

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities said a juvenile male received minor injuries after he and another juvenile mishandled a firearm.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report on November 1 of a shooting between family members at 13184 Evergreen Ave in rural Plymouth County.

After investigating the incident, authorities determined that two juvenile male family members had mishandled a firearm, causing the firearm to fire and hit one in the neck.

The injured juvenile was taken to the hospital and released with minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said there are no criminal charges.