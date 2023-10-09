LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — An 11-year-old boy sustained fatal injuries on Saturday after a crash involving a dirt bike and a semi-tractor trailer in Plymouth County.

According to a release from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, Jace Terreault, of Sioux City, was allegedly turning from a private drive onto C38 at the same time that a semi-tractor was traveling east on C38.

The semi-tractor and the dirt bike collided resulting in the child sustaining fatal injuries.

No further details are available at this time.