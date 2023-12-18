LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A group of children from Plymouth County were given the opportunity to go shopping for Christmas presents for themselves and their families with the help of local first responders.

Members from fire, emergency response, Sheriff’s, and police departments took part in the first annual “Shop with a First Responder” event.

Thirty kids had around $180 to buy gifts for themselves and family members.

KCAU 9 spoke with one parent after the event to tell us what it meant for his children and the other families helped by the cause.

“With the amount of kids and everything that got stuff, it’s just, it’s mind-blowing,” Thomas McLaughlin said. “Words can’t describe it and for it to keep going, I couldn’t ask for a better community with Plymouth County and all that. I’m so grateful for them.”

Officials said that “Shop with a First Responder” was a huge success and there are plans to continue the event in the future.