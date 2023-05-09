HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) — The Facebook post shared by the Hinton Police Department has been updated stating that the missing teen has been found.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

According to a post shared by the Hinton Police Department, a woman posted that her daughter was last seen leaving school in Hinton at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. She has not been heard from since then.

The post said that her phone has been turned off since that time. In the post it was also stated that her car was found, but not her or her phone.

The family believes there is a chance she may be in Sioux City.

Anyone with any information on where she may be is asked to contact the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office at 712.546-8191.