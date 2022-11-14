LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — People had the opportunity to sample foods from all over the globe this weekend.

There were 18 tables representing 15 counties set up at the Plymouth County Museum for their first-ever Ethnic Food Fair.

Dishes ranged from eastern Europe to Africa to Micronesia. The fair was put on as a way for Siouxlanders to have the opportunity to try something new, and help the museum raise funds.

“I think everybody enjoys food from other counties and it’s a good way to mix together,” said Nadine Binneboese, a museum volunteer.

The Plymouth County Historical Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.