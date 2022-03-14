LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A visitor at the Plymouth County Historical Museum took the chance to speak about Ukraine’s history and the Russian invasion on Sunday.

Professor of Slavic Languages Dr. Danuta Hutchins, of Storm Lake, was actually born in Warsaw, Poland. She experienced occupation by the Nazis and the Soviet army. Over the weekend, she visited a museum in Le Mars to speak about the current circumstances in the Russia-Ukraine area.

“Better understanding of what’s all lead up to this point. I think thats more of what the story should be and more of what Dr. Hutchins is talking about, is what’s led us to this point,” explained Ryan Odor, with the museum.

Dr. Hutchins posed questions to listeners about how history has unfolded and how allegiances are made to nations, languages, and cultures. “People like Putin try to twist history to serve their ends. If you say that Kyivian Rus’ was Russian Muscovite Rus’, well it was, but not for about 6 centuries,” said Dr. Hutchins.

Odor said it’s important for the people of Ukraine to be separate from Russia because of how they became their own nation.

“Was writing how suppressed Ukrainian was under communists. People who wrote in Ukrainian had to do it underground, or they had to publish under pseudonym, and that was the same during the Tsar’s time,” Dr. Hutchins elaborated.

Attendee Pastor Klaus Raab was born in Germany, and he gave his insight on the meaning of identity through culture, “I appreciate my German music and my German literature, and it gives a person identity. It’s the identity of that person and it’s important.”

Dr. Hutchins affirmed the spirit of freedom can help those fighting totalitarianism.