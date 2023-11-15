SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Just a few days after Veterans Day, a Siouxland county is being celebrated for its work with veterans. At the Plymouth County courthouse on Wednesday the community officially joined the Home Base Iowa program.

The program helps private entities and government resources support veterans after they come back from deployment such as finding them a job.

An official with Home Base Iowa states the program would not work without cooperation between local businesses and community officials.

“You know we can’t do it ourselves and I don’t think the county can do it themselves, so everyone working together for the betterment of the community and to serve veterans is extremely important,” Cody Bradley with Home Base Iowa said.

Home Base Iowa was started in 2013 by Governor Terry Bradstad and there are now more than 70 designated communities including Woodbury and Monona Counties.